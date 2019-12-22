Cardinals snuff Seahawks 27-13

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2019, 7:39 PM EST
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray got hurt early in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, but that didn’t stop Arizona from grabbing a road win in Seattle.

Brett Hundley took over for Murray after the first overall pick injured his hamstring on a scramble and made several key plays on a late scoring drive. Hundley hit tight end Maxx Williams for a 28-yard gain and picked up 32 yards on three runs to set up a three-yard Kenyan Drake touchdown run.

That score accounted for the final points in a 27-13 Cardinals win that pushes the Seahawks back into second place in the NFC West. They can move back in front of the 49ers by beating them next Sunday night, but this loss will make it harder to secure a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs.

In order to win that game, the Seahawks could use both better execution and better health. They came into the game without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, left tackle Duane Brown and safety Quandre Diggs due to injuries and then saw running backs Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise leave during the game.

Their offense struggled across the board after driving for a touchdown to open the game. They had the game’s only turnover, allowed five sacks and managed just 224 yards on the day. Chandler Jones had four of those sacks, which leaves him with a league-leading 19 as they head into the final weekend of the season.

We’ll see if Murray plays in that game against the Rams, but back-to-back wins have created some reason to smile around the Cardinals after a six-game losing streak sent their season into the dustbin. Drake continued to make his case for a longer stay in Arizona with an 80-yard touchdown in the first quarter and 24 carries for 166 yards overall on Sunday.

The coming days will bring answers to the Seahawks’ health concerns and the outlook for next Sunday won’t be all that good if they don’t get several of those missing pieces back in time for the final game of the 2019 regular season.

  3. Seattle was gifted when the Cardinals brought Hundley in. And you still LOST! Seattle is garbage and everyone knows it. It will be fun smacking you little “12’s” around next week for the NFC West. Thanks for the laugh.

  4. 13 points against a 4 win team, at home? I don’t think that’s gonna get Russ the mvp. 9ers just beat a Rams team that destroyed the Seahawks. Gonna be an interesting game next Sunday night

  5. NFL (Niners Football League) says:
    December 22, 2019 at 7:50 pm
    Lol this is absolutely hilarious considering how Seahawks fans roasted the Niners for having two close games against the cardinals
    =======

    Didn’t Hawks play Niners?

  7. The reality of the Packers getting the no. 1 seed just got a tremendous boost.

    Now they just need to take care of business starting with the Vikings tommorow night.

    Thank you Brett Hundley!!!

  8. Biggest upset I’ve seen over the past couple of weeks. Drake couldn’t be stopped today. Seahawks offense looks like the worst in the playoffs with the way they protect Wilson. 49ers are the class of the NFC West.

  9. Now Seattle will for some reason try hard next week instead of testing all the injured preparing for the wild card rd. What a joke. I guess it could be worse….imagine being a Cowboy fan today

  13. Hawks too injured.

    Fourth string RB on a team that wants to run first.

    Multiple injuries across the Oline.

    Half D are backups.

    They didn’t have huge margin to start.

    Will they get healthy enough, soon enough?

  14. niners816 says:
    December 22, 2019 at 7:50 pm
    Seattle was gifted when the Cardinals brought Hundley in. And you still LOST! Seattle is garbage and everyone knows it. It will be fun smacking you little “12’s” around next week for the NFC West. Thanks for the laugh
    =======

    Seahawks 27

    Niners 24

    HTH

  15. NFL (Niners Football League) says:
    December 22, 2019 at 7:50 pm
    Lol this is absolutely hilarious considering how Seahawks fans roasted the Niners for having two close games against the cardinals.
    ————————————————————————-
    Especially considering they were saying last night the niners barely beat a garbage Rams team………….lol

  17. You clowns just lost to Brett Hundley not Kyler Murray! He went down the field in the 4th and embarassed your defense.. Keep talking trash. You beat us because of a shank field goal by someone off the street without our two best offensive weapons and two unhealthy starting tackles and 4 turnovers.. I can’t wait to shut you up forever next week. keep talking about the past but this is a different team with a winning QB. And even if you win you blew homefield and the bye.. Hahahahahaha

  21. 59 years of mediocrity says:

    The reality of the Packers getting the no. 1 seed just got a tremendous boost.

    Now they just need to take care of business starting with the Vikings tommorow night.
    ###

    The Packers first have to win the NFC North, something that has yet to be decided. The Packers have been getting worse as the season goes along and the Vikings have been getting better.

    Didn’t the Packers get thoroughly embarrassed by the Niners a few weeks ago? Assuming the Packers do win the NFC North, they would still lose the tiebreaker with the 49ers.

    Seattle has a very poor home record this season when relatively healthy (4 – 3), with losses to the Teddy Bridgewater led Saints, the Ravens and the Cards.

    Seattle lost their top 2 RB’s for the season today. For a team that needs a solid running attack for the passing game to work, this doesn’t bode well for them.

    The Seahawks most likely will finish the season 4-4 at home.

  23. The reality of the Packers getting the no. 1 seed just got a tremendous boost.

    ———

    It was better for the Packers if Seattle won the west. SF already beat GB straight up so if they end up tied, SF gets the higher seed. With all the injuries Seattle has , it’s more likely SF wins next week.

    They could still get the 2 seed but will need to win out. Saints aren’t losing to Carolina next week

  25. Hundley isn’t as bad as people think, it was just him being locked up in that HORRIBLE Packer system for 4 years, backing Mr. Personality Rodgers.

  27. Advice from the other conference and other coast: when your team loses a home game to the Cardinals with the #1 seed on the line, you don’t point to a 3-point win over Niners earlier in the season.

