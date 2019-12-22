Christian Wilkins scores touchdown, recovering his own fumble

Getty Images

The Dolphins used their prized defensive tackle on offense, and he scored a touchdown but not in the usual way.

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw a 1-yard pass to a wide-open Christian Wilkins, but as Wilkins turned to go into the end zone, Bengals safety Shawn Williams knocked the ball loose. Wilkins pounced on it in the end zone.

Officials ruled a catch, fumble and a touchdown.

Fitzpatrick completed 6 of 7 passes for 75 yards and was given credit for a touchdown pass.

Allen Hurns had two catches for 41 yards and Albert Wilson three for 33.