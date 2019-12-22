Colts break losing streak, extend Panthers’ to seven

Getty Images

The Colts’ season had long ago fallen apart because of injuries.

They finally found someone to take it out on.

The Colts beat the Panthers 38-6 Sunday, snapping a four-game losing streak to improve to 7-8.

It’s hardly what they were expecting after last year’s surprising playoff run with Jacoby Brissett at the wheel, but they’ve been undone by all the skill-position injuries they’ve endured this year.

Sunday, they didn’t need much, as punt returner Nyheim Hines staked them to a lead that was never threatened, and kept going.

Hines had an 84-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a 71-yard score in the fourth (along with a 40-yarder which didn’t reach the end zone), and was all the playmaker they needed.

It wasn’t without problems, however, as left guard Quenton Nelson left the game with a concussion.

The Panthers (5-10) have now lost seven in a row, and a quarterback change didn’t fix things.

Rookie Will Grier was picked off three times and sacked five, as he was unable to shake out of the funk created in part by Kyle Allen.

Allen won his first four starts this year in relief of the injured Cam Newton, but since then, he was picked off 15 times and sacked 35 in eight games. They’ve already fired their head coach, and will play out the string next week against a Saints team that has something to play for.