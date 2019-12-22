Colts jump out to 14-0 lead with return game

Getty Images

Changing quarterbacks hasn’t really changed the way things are going for the Panthers.

Rookie Will Grier‘s making his first start for his hometown team, but hasn’t had much of a chance to make an impact, as the Colts are already out to a 14-0 lead.

Nyheim Hines just returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown, after the Panthers gave them a second chance at a return with a penalty. Hines had a 40-yard punt return earlier in the game which set up a Jacoby Brissett touchdown run.

The Panthers have lost six in a row, but the Colts have lost four straight themselves, so it’s not as if they don’t know struggle.

Grier’s first two series’ in place of Kyle Allen (who was in place of Cam Newton) were three-and-outs.