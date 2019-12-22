Cowboys’ charter plane “not viable” to fly home

Getty Images

The Cowboys often aren’t able to function as a football team. Their plane currently isn’t able to function for the flight from Philadelphia back to Dallas.

Via Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, the team’s charter flight has been determined “not viable” to make the trip. Currently, an effort is underway to find another plane.

The Cowboys don’t play until next Sunday, and they will be at home. Still, any delay after an ugly, possibly season-killing loss is unwelcome, and it will serve to make a cranky group of passengers even crankier.

Until the Johnny Walker Blue kicks in, that is.