Cowboys finally have a plane ready to fly them home

The Cowboys finally made it to Philadelphia International Airport, having left Lincoln Financial Field at 10:30 p.m. ET after a long delay.

Players, coaches and staff sat on charter buses at the stadium long after the game because of mechanical problems with their American Airlines charter.

Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan tweeted a video from inside the plane at 11 p.m. ET, saying the team’s original 777 was repaired.

That means, after a 17-9 loss to the Eagles, the Cowboys will not get home until the early hours Monday following a four-hour flight.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones usually flies his own private jet to and from away games, so he likely already is in the air and on his way home.