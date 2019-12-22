Dak Prescott: Injured shoulder not to blame for missed throws

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was not talkative after Sunday’s loss to the Eagles. Dak Prescott was only slightly more chatty.

It was obvious Prescott wasn’t Prescott on Sunday.

The quarterback, though, would not blame his subpar outing on his injured right shoulder. He went 25-of-44 for 265 yards.

“Not at all,” Prescott said when asked whether his shoulder affected his play, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

Prescott shouldn’t blame his subpar outing on his injured right shoulder since the Cowboys didn’t give him a designation Friday. Not even questionable.

He was going to play even with only limited practice that included only soft toss throws.

“The beginning of the game,” Prescott said when asked the point he knew his shoulder was good to go. “[I] trusted the doctors. We went through the process. I warmed up and was ready to go.”

Yet, on the Cowboys’ final drive, Prescott missed a wide-open Tavon Austin, overthrowing him.

Prescott shouldered the blame, refusing to put it on his injury.

“Yeah, I mean I missed some throws,” Prescott said. “I mean, I can’t say I have pain or I felt it in my shoulder. It could have been a lack of reps this week. Who knows? But it definitely wasn’t my shoulder. It wasn’t anything I was feeling. I felt great.”

The Cowboys receivers didn’t help him with six dropped passes. Prescott hit a wide-open Michael Gallup on the final drive, after missing Austin, and Gallup dropped it.

Prescott ran only once, and he took two sacks.