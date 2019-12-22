Deshaun Watson “just fine” after stop in medical tent Saturday

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson grabbed his right ankle during a third quarter scoring drive in Saturday’s 23-20 win over the Buccaneers, but he remained in the game for the duration.

It wasn’t the best outing of the year for Watson. He finished the day 19-of-32 for 184 yards and an interception while also running seven times for 37 yards, but he said after the game that his performance wasn’t impacted by any injury.

“No, I’m just fine,” Watson said, via the Houston Chronicle. “I was able to finish the game and deal with what I had to deal with. I’m all good. I’m definitely going to enjoy it. I’m healthy. We got the W, off [Sunday], family coming to town, it’s Christmas time. I’m going to sit back and relax and watch some football.”

The Texans clinched the AFC South on Saturday and they are locked into playing on Wild Card weekend, so sitting back and relaxing may be the order of the day for Watson next weekend. The same is true of wide receiver Will Fuller as he hurt his groin on Saturday and the offense has often been less effective when he’s been unavailable due to injury this season.