Dolphins win 38-35 in overtime as Bengals secure No. 1 draft choice

Getty Images

There is little question about who the worst team in the NFL is. The Bengals lost their 14th game of the season, falling to the Dolphins 38-35 on the last play of overtime.

Depending on how you look it, the Bengals won as they will have the No. 1 draft pick this spring. The Dolphins (4-11) fell further down the draft order.

It was an entertaining game between teams that entered with a combined four victories.

The Dolphins should have won easily. They didn’t, needing an extra period before Jason Sanders kicked a 37-yard field goal with no time left in overtime.

The Bengals trailed 35-12 in the fourth quarter. They scored 23 points in the final 6:11 of regulation, tying it on a 25-yard pass from Andy Dalton to Tyler Eifert on the final play of regulation followed by a Dalton run for the 2-point conversion.

Dalton completed 33 of 56 passes for 396 yards and four touchdowns. Tyler Boyd made nine catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Ryan Fitzpatrick completed 31 of 52 passes for 419 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. DeVante Parker caught five passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, Mike Gesicki making six receptions for 82 yards and two touchdowns, and Albert Wilson added seven catches for 79 yards.