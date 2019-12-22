Dwayne Haskins carted to locker room

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins had a productive first half against the Giants on Sunday, but his second half appears to be over after one play.

Haskins was hit by Giants linebackers Lorenzo Carter and Markus Golden while trying to pass and he twisted awkwardly on the way to the turf at FedEx Field. Haskins stayed down for several moments while medical personnel attended to him before eventually being helped to the locker room on a cart.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Washington also saw right tackle Morgan Moses go down a couple of plays later.

Haskins threw two touchdowns in the first half while going 12-of-15 for 133 yards.

Case Keenum has taken over at quarterback for Washington, which trails the Giants 28-14.

UPDATE 3:04 p.m. ET: Washington calls Haskins doubtful to return from an ankle injury on Sunday.