Eagles take 10-0 lead with Carson Wentz firing away

The Cowboys haven’t had the ball long enough to determine just how Dak Prescott‘s shoulder is.

Carson Wentz and the Eagles have controlled things so far in Philadelphia, building a 10-0 lead.

Jake Elliott kicked a 36-yard field goal on the first possession of the game, capping an 11-play, 57-yard drive by the Eagles.

Philadelphia got in the end zone on its second possession, following a three-and-out by the Cowboys, as Wentz found tight end Dallas Goedert for a 6-yard score with 4:03 remaining in the first quarter.

Wentz is 9-for-11 for 107 yards and the touchdown.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside has two catches for 39 yards.