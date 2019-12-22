Falcons earn easy win over Jaguars

Getty Images

For the second consecutive season, the Falcons are playing well when it no longer matters.

Last year the Falcons started the season 4-9 but finished 7-9. This year the Falcons started 3-9 and are now on a three-game winning streak, beating the Jaguars to improve to 6-9 today.

The Falcons’ 24-12 win was easy, with Matt Ryan finding Julio Jones open all day. Jones finished the game with 166 receiving yards, while Devonta Freeman had both a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown.

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew struggled for much of the game, finishing just 13-for-31 passing, for 181 yards. He did avoid turnovers, but he also avoided big plays.

Neither of these teams are going anywhere, but Falcons coach Dan Quinn can at least say that his team keeps playing hard for him long after the playoffs are out of reach. This is the second straight year he’s shown that.