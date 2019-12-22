Final playoff spots effectively down to Cowboys or Eagles, Titans or Steelers

Getty Images

In both the NFC and the AFC, we know the identity of five of the six playoff teams, with two more teams competing for the sixth and final spot.

In the NFC, the only remaining playoff ticket to be punched belongs to the NFC East winner. If the Cowboys beat the Eagles today, the Cowboys clinch the NFC East. If the Eagles win today, they win the NFC East if they also win next week, or if the Cowboys lose next week.

In the AFC, the only remaining playoff ticket to be punched belongs to the sixth and final wild card team. If the Steelers beat the Jets today and the Ravens next week, the Steelers will be that wild card. If the Steelers lose a game and the Titans beat the Texans next week, the Titans will be the wild card. (The Browns and Raiders are both mathematically still alive, but their odds are remote.)

The teams that have clinched the playoffs are the Ravens, Patriots, Chiefs, Texans, Bills, 49ers, Packers, Saints, Seahawks and Vikings.