George Kittle: We got that win for C.J. Beathard

49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard left the team before Saturday night’s game against the Rams after learning that his younger brother Clayton had been stabbed and killed in Nashville early on Saturday morning.

After the 34-31 win over the Rams, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that he spoke to a “distraught” Beathard for an hour after learning the news and that Beathard said to “make sure the guys go win this game” at the end of the conversation. Shanahan said he waited until after the game to share that with the other players, but it was already in their heads.

Tight end George Kittle went to Iowa with Beathard and knew his brother, who he called a “ball of positivity” after the game. Kittle called it an “absolutely terrible” day that was lightened a bit by the result of the game.

“I got to talk to C.J. after the game,” Kittle said, via the San Jose Mercury News. “But overall, it was just kind of a brutal day. We got that one for C.J. and I’m so happy we could.”

Kittle added that the world “definitely won’t be a better place without” Clayton Beathard and we send our condolences to his family and loved ones on their loss.