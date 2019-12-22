Giants take 28-14 lead to half in Washington

Getty Images

The Giants’ high hopes for the futures of running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones look a lot like the first half of Sunday’s game in Washington.

Jones has thrown three touchdown pass, including a 33-yard strike to Barkley, in the first half of the matchup between the NFC East bottom-dwellers. Barkley also had a 67-yard rushing touchdown and the Giants lead 28-14 after 30 minutes of play.

Barkley has nine carries for 126 yards overall and Jones is 14-of-18 for 165 yards. Those are the kinds of numbers the Giants will be hoping to see on a regular basis in 2020.

If they hold on to win on Sunday, it would hurt their chances of landing the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft. That would likely preclude the addition of Ohio State defensive lineman Chase Young, but they should still be in the market for help for a defense that’s struggled against Dwayne Haskins through the first half.

Haskins is 12-of-15 for 133 yards and two touchdowns, which is a far better showing than his first meeting with the Giants this season. That came when he relieved Case Keenum in Week Four and turned in a performance that he said makes him feel sick to his stomach.

There’s less reason to feel ill on Sunday, but there’s clearly still a lot of work to do in Washington.