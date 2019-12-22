Giants, Washington head to overtime

Getty Images

Washington head coach Bill Callahan had a chance to go for two points and take a 29-28 lead over the Giants with 29 seconds left in regulation.

Callahan is clearly not a Herman Edwards disciple because he did not play to win the game. Callahan opted for a Dustin Hopkins extra point and two of the league’s worst teams will continue playing an entertaining game in overtime.

Washington drove 99 yards for a Case Keenum 1-yard touchdown run to get within one point of the Giants. The play was reviewed as it appeared Keenum fumbled before crossing the goalline, but officials ruled that the score counted and Hopkins then tied things up.

The Giants got in position to choose between a 63-yard Aldrick Rosas field goal or a Daniel Jones Hail Mary attempt and opted for the Hail Mary, but it fell incomplete.

Keenum is in because Dwayne Haskins was carted out with an ankle injury. He’s gone 16-of-22 for 158 yards and a touchdown through the air and will have a chance to add to that total unless the Giants score a touchdown before Washington’s offense takes the field in the extra sesson.