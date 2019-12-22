Hunter Renfrow back and making plays for Raiders

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow had the kind of injury that could have ended a season.

But not only is he back, he’s making plays.

After missing the last three weeks with a broken rib and a punctured lung, Renfrow gave the Raiders a 7-0 lead over the Chargers with a 56-yard touchdown.

Renfrow took a slant across the middle, broke a tackle and raced to the end zone for the score, an impressive play under any circumstances.

The fifth-rounder from Clemson is also returning punts for the Raiders today.