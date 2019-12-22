Jadeveon Clowney, Quandre Diggs, Shaquill Griffin out for Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks defense is going to be shorthanded against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

The team released its inactive list 90 minutes ahead of kickoff in Seattle and it shows that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, safety Quandre Diggs and cornerback Shaquill Griffin are all out. The team is also without suspended defensive tackle Al Woods on Sunday.

Clowney (core) and Diggs (ankle) were listed as doubtful to play, so there was no reason to expect them to play this weekend. Griffin (hamstring) was listed as questionable, so there was more hope that he’d be in the lineup.

Left tackle Duane Brown (knee, biceps) was ruled out on Saturday. Wide receiver John Ursua, guard Phil Haynes and tight end Tyrone Swoopes are also out.

Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk, guard Justin Pugh and defensive tackle Caraun Reid are all active after being listed as questionable.

Wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, cornerback Andre Chachere, safety Deionte Thompson, linebacker Keishawn Bierria, linebacker Vontarrius Dora, offensive lineman Lamont Gaillard and offensive lineman Josh Miles are inactive for Arizona.