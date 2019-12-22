James Conner out with thigh injury

Getty Images

Steelers running back James Conner was called questionable to return from a thigh injury during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Jets.

There’s no longer a question mark next to his name. The Steelers announced early in the third quarter that Conner has been ruled out for the rest of the proceedings.

The injury comes a week after Conner returned from an extended stay on the bench with a shoulder injury. He had six carries for 32 yards before getting hurt.

Jaylen Samuels, Benny Snell and Kerrith Whyte will handle rushing duties the rest of the way. The two teams are tied 10-10 after the Steelers rallied to post 10 points in the final minute-plus of the first half.