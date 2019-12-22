Jared Goff: “Sickening” to miss playoffs

Getty Images

The field goal that lifted the 49ers past the Rams on Saturday night also eliminated the Rams from playoff contention, which means they’ll be sitting at home after advancing to the postseason the last two years.

They are the second team in the last 10 years to lose the Super Bowl and then fail to qualify for the playoffs the next season. Notions of a Super Bowl hangover weren’t on many people’s minds when the Rams started the year 3-0 and quarterback Jared Goff said falling short “has absolutely nothing to do with what happened last year.”

“It’s extremely disappointing,” Goff said, via ESPN.com. “You never envision something like this when you start the year. It’s not even close to the standard that we want to hold. It’s sickening.”

As the Rams turn their attention toward 2020, they’ll have to figure out plans for impending free agent defensive linemen Dante Fowler and Michael Brockers. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth is also set for free agency and said before the season that 2019 might well be his final year, so an offensive line that saw some upheaval this year may be in for another significant change.

Navigating those moves will only be part of the puzzle for the Rams as they try to get back on top after a disappointing season.