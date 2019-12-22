Jim Irsay: We have to move forward at QB with Jacoby Brissett “and the next draft”

Getty Images

The Colts won’t be back in the playoffs this season and their current four-game losing streak is a big reason why they’ll be closing up shop after Week 17.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett‘s play has not been good for much of that stretch and that means questions about the future of the position even after signing Brissett through 2020 before the start of the season. That move came after Andrew Luck’s August retirement and it looked prescient when Brissett got off to a good start.

The overall picture for Brissett isn’t as rosy, which is why Colts owner Jim Irsay suggested the team’s going to be scouting for more help at the position heading into the 2020 draft.

“With Andrew, at this point I just kind of take him for face value and we’ll see what happens because only he can decide,” Irsay said, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. “From talking to Andrew, we have to take him at face value for what he says. So [General Manager) Chris Ballard and I and [head coach] Frank Reich, we have to move forward. And we are with Jacoby and the next draft and thereafter.”

Brissett is guaranteed $7 million in 2020 and has another $8 million in non-guaranteed salary and bonuses. They could carry that amount while bringing a rookie on in an offseason that will be spent trying to push the Colts back into the playoff picture.