Julio Jones reaches 12,000 receiving yards faster than any player ever

Getty Images

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones went over the 12,000 career receiving yard mark today against the Jaguars, getting there faster than any other player in NFL history.

Today is Jones’ 125th NFL game. The previous fastest to get to 12,000 yards was Jerry Rice, who got there in his 142nd career game. So Jones is more than a full season ahead of Rice’s pace.

Whether the 30-year-old Jones can match the longevity of Rice — who continued playing at a high level until he was 40 — remains to be seen. Jones is still a long shot to break Rice’s all-time receiving yardage record.

But Jones likely has some more good years left in him, and he’s climbing up the receiving charts. Jones moved ahead of Michael Irvin today and is now 26th in NFL history in receiving yards.