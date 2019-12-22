Kyler Murray leaves with hamstring injury

Getty Images

The Cardinals are having their way with the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon, but it looks like they will be closing out the game with Brett Hundley at quarterback.

Kyler Murray came to the sideline with a little hitch in his step after a third-down scramble that stopped short of a first down. He was getting attention on the bench after a Zane Gonzalez field goal pushed Arizona’s lead to 20-7 in the third quarter and Hundley replaced him after the Cardinals forced a punt.

Hundley has appeared in one game this season. He threw one incomplete pass in that appearance.

Murray was 11-of-18 for 118 yards and a touchdown through the air before getting hurt. He also ran six times for 40 yards.

The team calls his return questionable, but both the score and the point in the season make it hard to believe Arizona would put this year’s top draft pick back on the field.