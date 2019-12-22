Kyler Murray’s status for the season finale in doubt

Getty Images

Kyler Murray injured his hamstring on a 4-yard run on the Cardinals’ first series of the second half. He did not return, which leaves his status for the season finale in doubt.

“I couldn’t make a guess,” Kingsbury said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “We obviously won’t put him out there if he wasn’t a hundred percent.”

Besides, the game means nothing, other than pride, for either team.

Murray too, is uncertain of his status for next week.

“I wouldn’t put myself in any situation if I couldn’t be myself, play my game,” Murray said. “I didn’t want to put the team in jeopardy by putting myself out there like that.”

Murray had six carries for 40 yards and completed 11 of 18 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown before giving way to Brett Hundley. The Cardinals upset the Seahawks 27-13.

If Murray sits out the season finale, he will finish his rookie season with a 5-9-1 record with 3,397 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and an 87.9 passer rating. He also has run for 544 yards and four touchdowns. He did not lose a fumble this season.