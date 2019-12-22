Le’Veon Bell: Sunday’s win meant a little extra

Getty Images

When the NFL schedule was released in April, one of the games that many people took note of was a Week 16 matchup between the Jets and the Steelers.

The reason for that was running back Le'Veon Bell. Bell sat out the entire 2018 season rather than play for the Steelers under a second straight franchise tag and he signed with the Jets as a free agent.

Bell ran for 71 yards and caught four passes for 21 yards in Sunday’s 16-10 win over his former team and he said after it was over that he took a little more from this win than others in his career.

“The win felt great — obviously, every win feels great — but this one has a little extra to it,” Bell said, via ESPN.com. “Playing against old teammates, guys who weren’t able to hit me in practice, we had an opportunity to go at it today. It was fun. There was a little extra because I played with them.”

Bell showed up to MetLife Stadium in a yellow sweatshirt and black pants, which many noted are the colors that he wore as a member of the Steelers. Bell said he “wasn’t doing it to be petty or nothing” and thought it would be a good way to draw attention before a good day for the Jets.