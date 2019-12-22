“Major changes” expected for the Rams

There’s nothing like a failed season to spark significant adjustments to a football team.

The Rams, after making it to the playoffs for the first two years of Sean McVay’s career, are out. In an effort to get back in, there could be more than a few tweaks.

An unnamed Rams veteran said after Saturday’s loss to the 49ers that he “expect[s] some major changes around here in the next few months,” via Mike Silver of NFL.com.

Silver, citing multiple unnamed sources, says a “shakeup” to McVay’s staff is coming, echoing the recent report from Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio that defensive coordinator Wade Phillips may not return. Silver writes that there also could be “significant turnover” in the personnel department.

On the roster itself, “key players could be traded or released” as the Rams build around quarterback Jared Goff on offense and defensive tackle Aaron Donald on defense.

Silver also mentions the possibility that running back Todd Gurley won’t be back. In June, we pointed out that the Rams have a big decision to make by the middle of March, when another $10.5 million in injury guarantees become full guarantees for Gurley.

Cutting Gurley would trigger a signing bonus acceleration of $12.6 million, however. Gurley’s contract also contains a $7.55 million roster bonus in March 2020, which became fully guaranteed in March 2019. (Of the $7.55 million roster bonus, $5 million is not subject to offset.)

The best outcome for both sides could be an adjustment to the contract that recognizes his current role, even if the reasons for it (bad knee) never get mentioned. Otherwise, the Rams may have to eat more than $20 million in cap space in order to avoid $10.5 million in new guarantees, making it harder to move on — especially when the Rams will need all the cap space they can get to sign cornerback Jalen Ramsey, for whom they gave up two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick.

Whatever the strategy, the Rams have been applying an all-in approach over the past couple of years. Sometimes when going all in, the cards aren’t there. For 2019, that’s precisely what happened to the Rams.

  1. At least when the Broncos got embarrassed by the Seahawks in the Superbowl, they retooled and came back better. The Rams got embarrassed by the Patriots and didnt do anything to change.

  2. Offensive line in the midst of a complete rebuild. Goff is only decent in a clean pocket. Gurley has degenerative knee condition. They are giving away pro bowl players because of salary cap issues. No high draft picks the next few years because of the Ramsey trade. No cap space space either because they went all in this year. Ramsey is due a new record setting contract.

    So, no picks or cap space to replace talent and more players need to be shed to give Ramsey the contract he wants. McVay no longer has all those high 1st round picks on rookie contracts and it shows. I don’t think anyone will be getting a head coach job this year because they had coffee with McVay.

    The window has slammed shut on the Rams and it appears that some of those record setting contracts will be a noose around their necks for 2020. Staff changes aren’t going to make their salary cap blunders go away.

  3. They hired sean mcfade…and he brought with him the Win Now culture that infects DC under Dan Snyder…He will be fired…and the Prodigal son will return to the Redskins…#Hail

  6. They main question is why they stopped letting the offense run through Cooper Kupp and started forcing the ball to Robert Woods. Kupp is that offense’s catalyst. The trade for Ramsey is bad too – he’s going to be a malcontent.

  10. Wins are tough to come by in the NFL. Most teams do not perform well the season after SB losses. Rams put up a good fight yesterday. Still have a great foundation to build on. Give the coach a break, the media put him on a pedestal.

  11. The Rams are a good team. Where they went wrong is trading all the picks and trying to buy all stars, instead of developing their own guys. Their o-line held up pretty good last night. They were down a few lineman, too. What they should do is cut Gurley. There’s something wrong with his knees. They barely used him in the 2nd half after scoring twice in the first half. You can replace rb’s. You have a really good defense. Build up that o-line. Their wrs are really good, too. Sean McVay turned that team around. They won’t get rid of him. Whoever mentioned that doesn’t watch football. Goff is a decent QB. Maybe a change in their DC would help. Wade Phillips is good, but his defense is becoming stagnant. As a Niners fan, if they fix that o-line, get rid of Gurley and get back to running the ball, that team will be legit.

  14. How quick someone can go from a genius to an ordinary coach. Funny how fans live in the moment and never look at the big picture. When you have great talent in their prime you are a genius. Team gets a little older and banged up you are about to be in the unemployment line. Happens that fast in the NFL.

    Their roster was built to win last year and fell short. Now you aren’t drafting at the top of the order (or in this case not at all in the 1st round) you are over paying at QB and your O-line needs to be rebuilt. How you going to do that with no 1st rounder? Going to keep over paying in free agency to guys who probably have already played their best football. The GM is going to have to be almost perfect to get this team back to the playoffs. Goff is an ordinary passer at best, he needs play action or he won’t get the ball in tight spots.

  20. No way Gurley gives up his guarantees to adjust his contract for his “current role”. That’s just absurd to expect an injured player to give back money because the team has overpaid at skill positions and has wasted draft capital. Those are management mistakes,not the RBs responsibility.

  25. The Rams are going to make changes just as any team under these circumstances. To do nothing is an admission of acceptable failure.

  27. @floridapackfan

    9ERS never tanked. Shanahan’s 1st season 6-10 despite losing 5games by 3points or less

    Season 2 starting QB lost for season injury riddled throughout roster. Finished 4-12 lost 5games by 5points or less.

    That’s not tanking

  29. When McVay was heard on the sideline just prior to the SB kickoff saying “I can’t wait to see what he is gonna do”….referencing Belichick …..it sounded like a naive little adolescent boy…….little did we know that that would be the beginning of the Rams descent into mediocrity.

  30. Kroenke and his pathetic LA NFL Fan base deserves nothing but losing seasons and criticism
    for the way squirrel head treated St. Louis.

  31. The window has slammed shut on the Rams and it appears that some of those record setting contracts will be a noose around their necks for 2020. Staff changes aren’t going to make their salary cap blunders go away.
    _________________________

    The irony of a Eagle fan gloating about the window being slammed shut on a team and laughing about lack of salary cap and a bad draft situation is hilarious.

  33. So much for “Junior Genius”. In fact, what has McVay actually done during his time as HC? Two years ago lost to a back-up QB – at home – when they could have grabbed the #1 seed (he still hasn’t beaten D. Pederson). Last year everything fell right, and they fell flat in SB. This year they go “all-in”, don’t even make the playoffs, and blow TWO #1’s for a corner.

    LA hype quickly turns into stark reality: this franchise is destined to struggle to the foreseeable future.

  34. McKay was a one hit wonder that lasted two years. And to be honest everyone knew that would happen because he was simply too young and with every fad in the NFL teams often catch up and correct. See Kelly, C.

    So if they’re going to make changes in the coaching staff they are to change the entire coaching staff.

  35. Last year there was an #LAConspiracy to get the city to go all in for the team, especially with the new stadium about to open. The owners and the networks demanded it, so the team played out of it’s head.

    After the embarrassing SB loss, though the fans still somewhat, bought in, the team underachieved this year, with even Donald, not his usual self, then they panicked, giving up Peters for Ramsey.

    There is nothing wrong with Wade Phillips, his defence just didn’t have the same fire and may even have missed Suh, along the line. The Rams just need to get over the SB loss, keep adding young, hungry players, and play more to their ability.

  36. Gurleys knee issues really changed their offense from elite to average and the defense took a huge step back. With no draft picks and cap issues and a tough divison they are in trouble.

    Last year all we heard was how great aaron donald and khalil mack were. This year they both took there money and will take early vacations.

  37. The Rams changes should start at the top. McVay has proven to be in over his head at this point. He looks like he’s playing Madden with these trades and contracts needed to keep these trades.

    The Rams will be buried and forgotten about by next season.

  38. We wanted the birds to trade for Ramsey badly. I’m starting to think Howie made the right decision not giving up two number ones. I haven’t heard that dudes name mentioned once since the trade, as he even played??

  39. “Build around quarterback Jared Goff”

    So it is all over for them. That is like building on quicksand and the contract was pretty stupid as was Gurley’s. He isn’t a franchise QB and my proof is he can’t carry the Rams with his play alone. He is a solid QB if he has a great oline and a great running game.

    Also with no draft picks and Gurley gone/washed up the future is quite dim for The Rams. Especially considering the NFC WEST.

