Mason Rudolph hurt, Devlin Hodges back in for Steelers

The Duck is quacking again for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh benched quarterback Devlin Hodges after a pair of interceptions in the first half, but he’s back in the game for the fourth quarter.

Rudolph was seen grabbing his neck area on the field and on the sideline while the Jets offense was on the field. The team announced he has a left shoulder injury.

Rudolph threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson to tie the game at 10 just before halftime, but the Jets lead 13-10 after scoring the only points of the third quarter.

Hodges will be without running back James Conner, who has been ruled out with a thigh injury. Center Maurkice Pouncey was also carted to the locker room in the third quarter.