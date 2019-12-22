Michael Thomas breaks record, Saints beat Titans

Getty Images

The Saints are still alive for home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.

And when you consider how much of an advantage it is for them, you realize how huge today’s win was.

The Saints checked all the boxes Sunday, beating the Titans 38-28 to improve to 12-3, keeping pace with the 49ers in the chase for the top seed in the NFC bracket.

Under coach Sean Payton, the Saints are 6-1 at home and 1-5 on the road, so they know how big that is.

Also, wide receiver Michael Thomas broke the league’s all-time record for receptions in a single-season, so it was a good day.

His 144th this year was significant, as it nearly went for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. He was ruled short of the goal line on review, but the Saints found him two plays later for his 145th of the year, and that one gave them a 10-point lead with just over two minutes left in the game.

Thomas finished the game with 12 catches for 136 yards and a score.

The Titans played a solid game without the injured Derrick Henry, but they couldn’t match the Saints score-for-score. Ryan Tannehill threw for 272 and three touchdowns, but was sacked five times.

The Titans (8-7) can still make the playoffs despite the loss, but they need to beat the Texans next week and get some help.