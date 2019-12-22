MRI coming Monday for Mark Ingram

Getty Images

The Ravens clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs on Sunday afternoon, but they lost a key offensive piece in the process.

Running back Mark Ingram left the game with a calf injury and did not return before the 31-15 win over the Browns was in the books. Reporters in Cleveland for the game said that Ingram was in a protective boot after the game.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told PFT by phone that Ingram will have an MRI on Monday. The initial feeling is that he avoided any structural damage and that the hope is that it was cramping or perhaps a strain that knocked him out on Sunday.

Ingram finished the day with 55 rushing yards, which pushed him past the 1,000-yard mark on the season. It’s the third time in the last four years that Ingram has hit that mark with the first two coming while he was still a member of the Saints.