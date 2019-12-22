NFL investigators probe for connection to Patriots football operations in Spygate 2

Getty Images

The Spygate 2 investigation began in earnest (and right here in Boston) within the past week.

Per multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, NFL investigators spent time in recent days interviewing members of the Patriots organization, more than a week after a videographer shot images of the Bengals’ sideline during a game in Cleveland. The Patriots contend that the video crew had no connection to the team’s football operations.

League investigators also collected devices from certain individuals, for the purposes of attempting to establish a connection to the team’s football operations. As one source explained it, there’s a sense that investigators want to make that connection, and a perception that they are showing frustration when unable to tie the video crew to the football employees.

The investigation continues, with no specific timeline for concluding the work and/or making a decision. If the NFL cannot establish a link to New England’s football operations, the penalty should be minimal. If a connection is established, the punishment could be severe, if it turns out that the team’s football operations were using the video crew as cover for gathering information.

For now, there’s no proof of any such tie — and no reason to currently believe there will be one.