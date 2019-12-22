Raiders hang on to beat Chargers 24-17

Getty Images

For the second week in a row, the Raiders closed out a building full of their own fans.

This time, they were actually the road team, and weren’t booed off the field.

The Raiders brought a close to the storied history of Dignity Health Sports Park, beating the Chargers 24-17 in the final game at that team’s temporary home.

The Raiders improved to 7-8 and retained their slim mathematical chances at the playoffs, as well as, well, a bit of dignity before they move to Las Vegas next year.

Derek Carr was sharp, 26-of-30 passing for 291 yards and a touchdown, and he also ran for a score. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow returned after a three-week absence because of a broken rib and punctured lung and had seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders held their breath in the late stages of the game, as cornerback Trayvon Mullen was immobilized and carted off the field after taking a shot to the head from teammate Curtis Riley.

The Chargers fell to 5-10, and are about to move into the small bedroom in a big new house their new stepdad is building, as they share space with the Rams starting next season. At least that will be an actual-sized stadium instead of a converted soccer pitch, though it’s unclear if it will be any more full of Chargers fans.

Philip Rivers appeared to be nursing a right thumb problem, but he didn’t come out of the game. The Chargers only ran for 19 yards on the day, depriving them of any kind of balance.