Rams-Cowboys coin-toss debacle could spark a rule change

Posted by Mike Florio on December 22, 2019, 11:53 AM EST
Getty Images

The NFL’s ultra-simple coin-toss procedures may become even more simple, because for some they apparently aren’t simple enough.

Last Sunday, referee Walt Anderson proved once again that common sense ain’t by twisting the Cowboys’ effort, after winning the toss, to defer the option to the second half into a desire by the Cowboys to kick to start the game, which would have given the Rams the option to receive to start the third quarter if the league office hadn’t intervened.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Competition Committee will discuss the mechanics of the toss in order to avoid another head-scratching heads-or-tails coin conundrum.

Apparently, the discussion will focus on streamlining the things a player must say. For now, the options are: (1) receive; (2) kick; and (3) defer.

It’s unclear how that could be made any more simple.

As to why it needs to be simple, the reason is obvious. Anderson screwed up. He should have heard “defer,” he only heard “kick,” and he instantly pounced on what would have been a nonsensical technical blunder by the Cowboys faster than Dwight Schrute makes a citizen’s arrest of a jaywalker.

So maybe instead of changing the things a player needs to say prior to the coin toss, maybe the league should simply tell its referees this: Whenever you’re about to do something think, ‘Would an idiot do that?’ And if they would, do not do that thing.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Rams-Cowboys coin-toss debacle could spark a rule change

  2. Of course it can be simplified: get rid of “defer”. It’s an unnecessary option. If you kick to start the game, you automatically rceive to start the second half. Problem solved.

  3. Very simple. The ref turns to the captain of the team that won the toss and says, “You won the toss. Do you want to kick, receive or defer?” Done.

  9. Kick means to choose to kick to start the game. Defer means to allow the opponent to choose whether to kick or receive.

  10. To be honest, I didn’t know the difference between kicking and deferring until about 10 years ago. I learned football based on the Madden video game, and defer wasn’t an option; only kick and receive. Sure defer means to have the option to kick or receive the football in the second half. But ask yourself, had any team willingly kicked the ball off to start each half?

    I think to simplify the coin toss is to have the two options: kick or receive. If you kick to start the first half, that team gets to receive in the second half, and if you receive first, the team must kick off in the second half. Otherwise, I’m not sure how to simplify the current rules further.

  11. If they really want to make the coin flip more meaningful, change the rule to whatever the team winning the kick decides at the start, also applies to overtime.

    It would make the decisions much more interesting and variable.

    Think about the changes in strategy:
    – what are the chances the game will actually go into overtime, how will that change the decision?
    – how would a team play differently in the 4th quarter knowing they either will receive or kickoff in overtime?

  13. Kick and defer are not the same. If Team A wins the toss and elects to kick (or receive) then Team B gets the choice to kick or receive at the beginning of the second half.

  14. Leave the current rule in place. Imagine if this happened at a superbowl or another important game. There would be lots of talk.

  15. How long has it been like this and there’s never been a problem–until Dak made a mess of it. The rule isn’t the problem. The problem is Dak. Maybe next time Dallas should send someone out for the coin toss that is smart enough to say “defer”.

  17. I’ve always felt the visiting team should be able to pick. They just say if they want to receive at start of first or second half. Regardless, the coin toss could be handled that way too. Winner states which half he wants to receive.

  18. Prescott is entirley at fault. He said kick twice and only said defer after the ref appears to have accepted his very clear first 2 answers.

    It is like a school test where they have to take your first answer, accept Prescott had 2 attempts and still got it wrong.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!