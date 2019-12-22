Ravens score two touchdowns in final 1:50 of first half to lead 14-6 at half

Getty Images

For 28 minutes in the first half, the Browns made Lamar Jackson look human. But Jackson put on his cape and made like Superman for the final two minutes.

Jackson threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the final 1:50 to give Baltimore a 14-6 halftime lead.

Tight end Mark Andrews caught both touchdowns, covering 39 and 14 yards, giving him his ninth and 10th touchdowns of the season.

The Ravens did nothing on their first four possessions, gaining only 120 yards and scoring no points. But with 1:50 left in the half, Jackson found Mark Ingram for 24 yards and then a wide-open Andrews for a 39-yard score.

The two-play, 63-yard drive took only 32 seconds and gave the Ravens a 7-6 halftime lead as Justin Tucker made his PAT after Browns kicker Austin Seibert had missed his earlier in the quarter.

The Ravens weren’t done, though, after the Browns went three-and-out. They went 75 yards in seven plays, using up 46 seconds with Andrews’ score coming with nine seconds left in the half.

Jackson completed 12 of 20 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He has a team-record 35 touchdowns for the season.

Jackson also has run for 30 yards on six carries.

In Week Four, the Browns won 40-25, holding Jackson to 66 yards on nine carries and 247 passing yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Baker Mayfield has completed 12 of 19 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. Nick Chubb has only 17 yards on eight carries, and Odell Beckham one catch for 22 yards and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Browns running back Dontrell Hilliard is questionable to return after taking a hit on the knee from Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters. Peters is questionable to return with a chest injury.