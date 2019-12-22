Ravens win 11th in a row to clinch top seed in AFC playoffs, eliminate Browns

Getty Images

The Browns beat the Ravens 40-25 in Week Four. Since then, the teams have gone in opposite directions.

Baltimore has not lost since and everything that could go wrong for Cleveland has.

After being stymied for the first 28 minutes, the Ravens rolled to a 31-15 victory over the Browns.

The Ravens (13-2) got revenge for the earlier loss this season, won their 11th game in a row and, most importantly, clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Browns (6-9) were eliminated from postseason contention.

Lamar Jackson completed 20 of 31 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for 103 yards on 17 carries, the fifth time this season he has had at least 100 yards rushing and 100 yards passing.

He has six career double-triples, two behind Michael Vick’s NFL record.

The Ravens have become the Super Bowl favorites and Jackson the presumptive MVP since the Sept. 29 loss to the Browns. They had 12 players named to the Pro Bowl last week.

The Browns led 6-0 with 1:50 remaining in the first half. Then, they didn’t.

The Ravens scored two touchdowns in the final 1:18 of the first half on catches of 39 and 14 yards by tight end Mark Andrews. It was over after that.

The only bad news for the Ravens was running back Mark Ingram‘s injury in the second half. He injured his calf on a non-contact play and headed to the locker room.

The Browns continue to have the look of a team in disarray.

Defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson received two 15-yard penalties Sunday, and Odell Beckham threw a tantrum after a two-point play fell incomplete late.