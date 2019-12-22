Ronald Darby has hip flexor injury; Zach Ertz has rib injury

Getty Images

The Eagles began the day banged up. They now are more banged up.

Cornerback Ronald Darby injured his hip flexor and is questionable to return.

After Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup caught a 41-yard pass early in the second quarter, Darby left for the locker room.

Rasul Douglas has replaced Darby, who popped up on the injury report earlier this month after injuring the hip flexor in practice.

Tight end Zach Ertz took a hard hit by Xavier Woods on an incompletion over the middle. He stayed in the game for a few more plays before leaving for the locker room.

The Eagles report Ertz has a rib injury and is questionable to return. He is back on the bench with two minutes left in the half.