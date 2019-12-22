Saquon Barkley: Giants envisioned days like this when we drafted Daniel Jones

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones missed two weeks with an ankle injury, but he didn’t show any sign that the injury was slowing him down during Sunday’s game against Washington.

Jones was 28-of-42 for 352 yards and five touchdowns in the 41-35 overtime win and Elias Sports Bureau says he’s the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 350 yards and five touchdowns without throwing an interception. After the game, wide receiver Sterling Shepard called Jones “savage” and said he’d be something special.

Running back Saquon Barkley had a big day as well with 189 rushing yards, 90 receiving yards and two touchdowns and focused on the partnership that he has with the rookie.

“I think that’s kind of what they envisioned when they drafted DJ and they drafted me,” Barkley said, via Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. “I think we both [have] the potential and the talent to play well together, and open stuff up for each other, and I think we showed that, with the help of everyone else.”

There will be plenty of visions of Barkley and Jones having days like this in the future vying for time with sugar plums in the heads of Giants fans as a result of Sunday’s game. That doesn’t make up for the rest of a dreadful season, but hope for the future is all you can hope for in such circumstances and the Giants got it on Sunday.