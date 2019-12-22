Seahawks down 17-7, short on healthy running backs

Getty Images

The Seahawks will be playing for the NFC West title next Sunday night regardless of what happens against the Cardinals this Sunday, but their chances of getting one of the top two seeds in the NFC playoffs would be a lot better if they beat Arizona.

They’ve left themselves quite a bit of work to do if they want to get that result. The Cardinals are up 17-7 at halftime after a Zane Gonzalez field goal with 22 seconds left in the second quarter.

The Cardinals got touchdowns from running back Kenyan Drake and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Drake sprinted 80 yards for a score one play after Russell Wilson‘s touchdown pass to Nick Bellore got Seattle on the board. Fitzgerald took a short flip from Kyler Murray and ran it 21 yards into the end zone for his 120th career touchdown catch.

Chandler Jones had three sacks of Wilson in the first half and is now up to 18 on the year. That puts him in the league lead for the 2019 season.

Seattle’s comeback attempt may have to take place with Travis Homer as their only running back. Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise both went to the locker room before the second quarter was over. Prosise has been ruled out with an arm injury while Carson is considered questionable with a hip injury.

Drake also stayed down to get medical attention at the end of a run with 35 seconds left in the half. He jogged to the locker room just before time expired, so it would seem he’s OK to continue in the second half.

UPDATE 6:23 p.m. ET: Carson has been ruled out as well.