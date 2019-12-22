Steelers tie Jets before halftime

AP

Quarterback Devlin Hodges couldn’t stop throwing ducks, running back James Conner left early with an injury and the Steelers have some work to do if they’re going to avoid a loss to the Jets on Sunday.

The Jets opened the game with a Robby Anderson touchdown catch and extended their lead to 10-0 while Hodges was throwing a pair of interceptions in Jets territory. Those opened the door for Mason Rudolph‘s return to the Steelers lineup and the quarterback was able to drive the team for some points with just over a minute to go in the first half.

T.J. Watt added to his defensive player of the year case by stripping Sam Darnold on the ensuing drive to give the Steelers the ball in Jets territory. Rudolph hit Diontae Johnson for a 29-yard touchdown a few plays later and the score is tied at 10 at the half.

That field goal drive looked more promising, but a Neville Hewitt sack made settling for the field goal the prudent goal before all was said and done. Rudolph is playing for the first time since Week 12 and he’s gone 9-of-12 for 105 yards. Hodges was 7-of-9 for 53 yards before getting the hook.

Darnold’s fumble capped a frustrating second quarter for the Jets. They didn’t manage a first down until there was less than a minute left in the quarter and they’ve only managed 53 yards since their opening scoring drive.