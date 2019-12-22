The points are coming fast and furious in Washington

Getty Images

Two of the quarterbacks selected in the first round of this year’s draft are facing off in Washington on Sunday and both players are off to a good start.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones completed all three passes he tried for 43 yards on the first drive of the game. He capped that possession with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Sterling Shepard.

Dwayne Haskins evened the score in a hurry. Washington’s rookie signal caller hit Steven Sims for a 10-yard score a little more than four minutes later. Haskins was also perfect on all of his throws to open the game.

The tie did not last long. Saquon Barkley ran 67 yards for a touchdown on the next Giants possession to put his club up 14-7 with just under seven minutes to play in the first quarter.

The two NFC East teams are fighting to avoid the cellar, although the loser of Sunday’s game will get the inside track on the second overall pick as a consolation prize.