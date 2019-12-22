Titans up on Saints at halftime

Getty Images

The Titans are holding Derrick Henry out today, but they’ve shown they can still run.

They’re hanging onto a 14-10 lead over the Saints at halftime, after rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown scored on a 49-yard end-around run). They had previously scored on a Ryan Tannehill touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith.

The Saints showed a little life late in the half, with Drew Brees hitting tight end Jared Cook for a 61-yard score.

The Saints have plenty of incentive today, as they’re in play for the top seed in the NFC playoffs with a win.

The Titans can help themselves today for the playoffs if current scores hold. If they hang on to beat the Saints, and the Steelers continue to lose to the Jets, the Titans could clinch a playoff berth with a win at Houston next week.