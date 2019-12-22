Vernon Butler ejected for punching a Colt

Getty Images

The Panthers have finally shown some fight.

One of them, anyway.

Defensive tackle Vernon Butler was just ejected from the game after punching Colts tight end Jack Doyle in the head, after Doyle and guard Mark Glowinski blocked him completely out of the play.

The frustration might have been a factor, as the Panthers have lost six straight and were down 21-3 at the time (it’s 24-3 now).

But Butler has been a non-factor most of his career, after he was a first-round pick in 2016. They didn’t pick up his fifth-year option after he managed two sacks in his first three seasons, and only the fact he’s collected six this year (playing after Kawann Short was lost to injury) would make him attractive as a free agent.

Butler also flipped off the fans in Indianapolis as he was escorted to the locker room, so he should expect that one of his final games with the Panthers will be played for a greatly reduced rate.