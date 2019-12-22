Week 17 has seven late-afternoon games

Getty Images

When the NFL season comes to a conclusion in seven days, seven games will begin at 4:25 p.m. ET. Six of them have playoff implications.

The late-afternoon games are Titans-Texans, Steelers-Ravens, Raiders-Broncos, Colts-Jaguars, Washington-Cowboys, Eagles-Giants, and Cardinals-Rams.

The last of those games means nothing to the postseason field, but since the game is being played in L.A., it lands in that spot.

The early games include Dolphins-Patriots, Chargers-Chiefs, Jets-Bills, Packers-Lions, Bears-Vikings, Saints-Panthers, Falcons-Bucs, and Browns-Bengals. While several of the early games will impact playoff seeding, the games that determine the final two playoff spots will be played late in the day.

The primary contenders for the last open spot in the NFC are the Cowboys and Eagles, with the Titans and Steelers (and the Raiders, if a lot of things fall their way) vying for the final spot in the AFC.

Then comes the final game of the year, when the 49ers visit the Seahawks with the NFC West on the line. The loser will be a wild-card.