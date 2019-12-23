Aaron Jones rushes for two TDs as Packers clinch division with 23-10 win over Vikings

Getty Images

Aaron Jones rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns and Davante Adams caught 13 passes for 116 yards as the Green Bay Packers clinched the NFC North title with a 23-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

The win puts the Packers in position to earn a first-round bye next weekend with a win over the Detroit Lions.

The Packers defense also suffocated Kirk Cousins, Mike Boone and the Minnesota offense as they missed the presence of Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison. The Vikings managed just 139 yards of offense on the night as Adam Theilen was held without a catch.

Jones and Adams each lost fumbles and Aaron Rodgers was intercepted once as well as first half turnovers gave Minnesota the early advantage. A 21-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Stefon Diggs after the Anthony Harris interception of Rodgers served as the only touchdown for either team until late in the third quarter.

Mason Crosby‘s three field goals from 42, 33 and 19 yards brought the Packers within a point, 10-9, at halftime.

Cousins was intercepted by Kevin King on a deep shot to Diggs that helped Green Bay finally flip the script and find the end zone. The pick gave the Packers the ball near midfield and eight plays later Jones sprung free for a 12-yard touchdown to take their first lead of the night. A two-point conversion from Rodgers to Geronimo Allison pushed the lead to 17-10.

Rodgers completed 26 of 40 passes for 216 yards with an interception.

Meanwhile, Minnesota just couldn’t get anything accomplished offensively. Cousins was sacked five times with Za'Darius Smith racked up 3.5 sacks and five total quarterback hits on the night.

Just one play after linebacker Anthony Barr was sidelined, Jones delivered the final blow for the Packers. Jones knifed through the Packers’ line for a 56-yard touchdown that gave Green Bay a 23-10 lead with 5:51 left to play.

A 53-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Bisi Johnson was negated by a holding penalty on tackle Riley Reiff against Kyler Fackrell that would have given the Vikings a chance to revive their chances.

Cousins completed 16 of 31 passes for 122 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Boone was held to just 28 yards on 11 carries in place of Cook and Mattison.