Aaron Jones TD run gives Packers lead over Vikings

Getty Images

A Kevin King interception of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins helped set up a 12-yard touchdown run for Aaron Jones to give the Green Bay Packers a 17-10 lead over Minnesota late in the third quarter of Monday night’s game.

While trailing 10-9, King slipped over the top of a deep throw from Cousins to Stefon Diggs for an interception that was returned out near midfield to give the Packers good field position. It took the Packers just seven plays to move into the red zone with Jones springing free off the left end for the touchdown run to give Green Bay the lead.

Aaron Rodgers then connected with Geronimo Allison on a two-point conversion attempt to push the lead to seven.