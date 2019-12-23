Alexander Mattison is inactive, so Mike Boone will make his first start

Getty Images

With Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison inactive, Mike Boone will make his first career start tonight against the Packers.

The Vikings already had ruled out Cook with his chest injury.

They listed Mattison, who has a high-ankle sprain, as questionable. But Mattison will miss a second consecutive game after the Vikings listed him among their inactives.

Ameer Abdullah and C.J. Ham will backup Boone, who had a team-high 13 carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns in the victory over the Chargers last week.

The team’s other inactives are defensive tackle Hercules Mata'afa, offensive guard Dru Samia, offensive guard Oli Udoh, offensive tackle Aviante Collins and defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes.

The Packers are healthy entering tonight’s game. Their inactives are receiver Ryan Grant, running back Dexter Williams, cornerback Tony Brown, cornerback Ka’dar Hollman, offensive tackle Alex Light, offensive tackle John Leglue and tight end Jace Sternberger.

Defensive lineman Dean Lowry, the only player the Packers listed as questionable, is dressed despite an ankle injury.