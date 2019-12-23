Andy Reid “can’t say enough” about how Chiefs defense has grown

Getty Images

Through 10 weeks of the season, the Chiefs were 6-4 and their defense was allowing over 26 points a game to opposing teams.

They’re 11-4 after Sunday night’s win over the Bears and the defense has had a big hand in propelling the team to that winning streak. They’ve allowed under 10 points a game over the course of the winning streak and haven’t allowed a touchdown in their last two outings.

“Everybody [is] contributing and staying aggressive and making plays,” Reid said, via SI.com. “I can’t say enough about the growth of our defense and we’re staying consistent.”

As the early results attest, the transition to new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo wasn’t a smooth one but Reid said time has helped the team be “able to keep adding a bit here and there” as the season has progressed. The results of that process has left the Chiefs looking like they may be a more balanced team than the one that bowed out in the AFC Championship Game last year.