Bengals locked up top pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Getty Images

It’s easy for good teams to be involved in dramatic games.

But yesterday, the top four picks in the draft were up in the air at the same time as the Bengals and Dolphins along with the Giants and Washington needed overtime to settle things, a pair of 35-35 rock fights happening simultaneously.

With their loss, the Bengals (1-14) cemented the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

But if the season ended today, Washington (3-12) would pick second. Also, a lot of people would be saying: “Why did the NFL season end the Monday after Week 16?”

The Lions (3-11-1) have made a strong push to the third spot, with eight straight losses.

After beating their division rivals in overtime, the Giants (4-11) fell to the fourth spot, while the Dolphins (4-11) slid to fifth after beating the Bengals.

There’s still plenty of movement in the top 10. The Jaguars and Chargers (5-10) are in the sixth and seventh spots, while the Panthers (5-10) have moved up to eighth after losing seven in a row. Draft order ties are broken by strength of schedule.

The Cardinals (5-9-1) are in the ninth spot for now, with the Jets (6-9) rounding out the top 10 heading into the final week of the season.