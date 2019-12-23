Chandler Jones gets Kliff Kingsbury’s defensive player of the year vote

Getty Images

Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones helped wreck the Seahawks on Sunday by sacking Russell Wilson four times during the 27-13 win.

It was the second time this season that Jones posted four sacks in a game and he set a new franchise-record for sacks in a season with 19 on the year. Jones also forced a fumble on one of those sacks, which gives him eight forced fumbles this season.

It’s the sort of resume that usually plays well with defensive player of the year voters, although the Cardinals’ record could work against Jones. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury acknowledged that possibility after Sunday’s win, but added that “he gets my vote.”

“Who me?” Jones said, via the team’s website. “Defensive player of the year? That’s a good question. My biggest thing is to just do my job.”

Jones is 3.5 sacks shy of Michael Strahan’s single-season record and the fact that he’s had more sacks than that in a game twice this season provides reason to think he could pull it off against the Rams in Week 17. If so, the Cardnals’ record might not wind up meaning that much when it comes time to cast ballots.