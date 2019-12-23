Daniel Jones joins a select list of rookie quarterbacks

Getty Images

Of all the great rookie quarterback performances over the years, before Sunday only two had ever had three or more games with four or more touchdown passes in their first NFL seasons.

Daniel Jones, who threw five touchdown passes in Sunday’s 41-35 overtime win over Washington, became the third quarterback with three games of four or more touchdown passes in his rookie season. Jones joined Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton, who did it in 1961, and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who did it two years ago.

Jones also became the first rookie to generate at least 300 passing yards, five touchdown passes, and no interceptions in a single game in NFL history.

The Giants rookie returned from a two-game absence/Eli Manning farewell tour. Jones’ presence could make things very interesting on Sunday, when the Giants could potentially keep the Eagles out of the playoffs.