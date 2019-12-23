Davion Davis pleads not guilty to three misdemeanor charges

Getty Images

Vikings receiver Davion Davis was arrested in October for suspicion of driving under the influence. Davis’ arrest came to light Monday when Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press discovered the rookie’s not guilty plea to three misdemeanor charges.

Police pulled over Davis at 2:55 a.m. CT on Oct. 26, which was the same weekend teammate Jayron Kearse was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in a separate incident.

Radar clocked Davis going 81 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to an incident report, and the trooper observed signs of alcohol impairment. Davis had an alcohol concentration of .13 percent, above the legal limit of 0.08, according to Tomasson.

Davis entered his not guilty plea Dec. 10, per Tomasson, for fourth-degree driving while impaired, operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 within two hours and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

His pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17.

Davis, an undrafted free agent from Sam Houston State, has played three snaps on offense and eight on special teams this season. He is on the practice squad now.